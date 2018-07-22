LatiumX Price Tops $0.0619 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, LatiumX has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $736.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LatiumX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003953 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00458484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00163437 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015824 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000994 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,575,016 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LatiumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.