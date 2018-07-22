Lancaster Colony (LANC) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.77

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.77 and last traded at $144.24, with a volume of 648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. CL King boosted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Vertical Group lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 191,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

