Kyber Network Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $126.60 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00012653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003945 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00459301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00163715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024243 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bithumb, Coinrail, BigONE, Liqui, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Mercatox, DragonEX, Kucoin, Neraex, Kyber Network, COSS, Huobi and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

