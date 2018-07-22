Kurrent Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KURT)

Kurrent (CURRENCY:KURT) traded 187% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kurrent has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Kurrent has a total market cap of $276,202.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kurrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000307 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Kurrent Profile

Kurrent (KURT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project . Kurrent’s official website is kurrentproject.com

Buying and Selling Kurrent

Kurrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kurrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kurrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kurrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

