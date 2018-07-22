KuCoin Shares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $229,906.00 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00038285 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $258.36 million and $229,906.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003950 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00459566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00163296 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024319 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 180,730,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,730,576 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

