Kobocoin One Day Volume Tops $174.00 (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Kobocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Kobocoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $174.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kobocoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.03349220 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00060635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00942184 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024439 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00076824 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039565 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025566 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Kobocoin Coin Profile

KOBO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2015. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev . The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com

Kobocoin Coin Trading

Kobocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kobocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kobocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kobocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.