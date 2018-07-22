KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Position Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 121.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor opened at $106.92 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.87.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

