Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $198.24 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,058.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

