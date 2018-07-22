Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3473907381404 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Kindred Biosciences remained flat at $$12.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 159,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,999. The company has a market cap of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.11. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 845,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,246,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,326,942.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,737. 15.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

