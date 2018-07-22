Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of Kinder Morgan traded down $0.30, reaching $17.69, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

