Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Receives $110.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Kimberly Clark traded up $1.13, reaching $104.68, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,501. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

