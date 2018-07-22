Kennametal (KMT) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Kennametal stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

