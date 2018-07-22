Kennametal (KMT) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.82.
Kennametal stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.
In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
