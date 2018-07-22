Kellogg (K) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg opened at $70.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 67.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $10,739,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $129,539.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 736,992 shares of company stock valued at $49,114,290. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

