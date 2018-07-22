Kcash Price Tops $0.0801 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.37 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003896 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00449066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00160534 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024030 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

