JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $593,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 714,273.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,250,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 2,249,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care opened at $26.89 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

