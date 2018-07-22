JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,974 Shares of Heska Corp (HSKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Heska worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 64.2% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.40 million, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.75. Heska Corp has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Heska had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.30%. research analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,211.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,523 in the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Heska in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.