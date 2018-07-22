JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in SeaChange International (SEAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 10,478.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.71% of SeaChange International worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 227,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,584,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 466,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 460.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 249,191 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEAC opened at $3.28 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.63.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). SeaChange International had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAC shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

