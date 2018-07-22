JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for adidas (ADS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €217.54 ($255.93).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €189.90 ($223.41) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

