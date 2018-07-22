Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Boston Partners lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,278 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,690 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $110,301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,512,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,306,000 after acquiring an additional 722,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.63.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $125.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

