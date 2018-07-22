John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.196653632171 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II traded up $0.03, hitting $21.04, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 47,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,099. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective.

