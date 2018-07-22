John Bean Technologies (JBT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies opened at $96.65 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.44 per share, with a total value of $25,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,355.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Deck bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.