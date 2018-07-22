Jin Coin Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (JIN)

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Jin Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Jin Coin has a total market cap of $119,819.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jin Coin alerts:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00276921 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003004 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016800 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Jin Coin Coin Profile

Jin Coin (CRYPTO:JIN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2016. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,402 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jin Coin’s official website is www.jin-coin.com

Jin Coin Coin Trading

Jin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.