JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.04.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways opened at $19.84 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 16,805 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $312,909.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $175,716.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $38,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,805 shares of company stock worth $485,119. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,343.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 433,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 747,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.