JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of JetBlue Airways worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $38,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $58,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $485,119. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

