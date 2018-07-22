Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eni SpA’s Q2 2018 Earnings (E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for ENI in a report released on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2018 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on E. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of E opened at $37.73 on Friday. ENI has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. ENI had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ENI by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ENI by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

