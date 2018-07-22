Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Vesuvius (VSVS) Price Target to GBX 740

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 725 ($9.60) to GBX 740 ($9.79) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.93) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 740 ($9.79) to GBX 765 ($10.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 745 ($9.86) to GBX 760 ($10.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.93) target price (up from GBX 700 ($9.27)) on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 680.42 ($9.01).

Vesuvius opened at GBX 594 ($7.86) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 643.50 ($8.52).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

