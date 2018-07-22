Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$19.55” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE SAH opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $821.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $40,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,543,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,532 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 13.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman O Bruton Smith bought 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $321,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $19,476,484.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

