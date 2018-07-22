Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SAH opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $821.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $40,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,543,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,532 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 13.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman O Bruton Smith bought 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $321,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $19,476,484.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.