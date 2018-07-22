Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give PDC Energy (PDCE) a $86.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised PDC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.47.

Shares of PDCE opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $61,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $79,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,526 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,592.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $1,221,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $276,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

