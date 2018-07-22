James Investment Research Inc. Sells 91,386 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,386 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 473,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

