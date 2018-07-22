James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 73,450 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Winnebago Industries opened at $41.70 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

