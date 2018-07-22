James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Carnival by 448.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 2,911.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Carnival opened at $58.14 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

