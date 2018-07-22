Jagged Peak Energy Inc Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Shares of NYSE:JAG opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jagged Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,208,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,228,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Davidson purchased 11,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $147,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,250. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

