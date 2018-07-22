J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of J.B. Hunt have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018. Both the metrics also improved on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by higher freight rates and higher shipping demand. A favorable pricing environment and lower tax rates also contributed to the strong earnings report. Moreover, the company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are impressive. The positivity revolving around the stcoks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being revised upward 1.4% in the last seven days. However, high driver wages are pushing up operating expenses. Additionally, increased capital expenditures are likely to weigh on the bottom line going forward.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.79.

J B Hunt Transport Services opened at $121.26 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $156,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $744,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,930 shares of company stock valued at $33,663,985. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

