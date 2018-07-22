iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14,879.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,710 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF opened at $112.38 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $121.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.7133 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.