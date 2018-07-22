Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, insider Kevin M. King sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $5,272,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $552,979.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,579. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 120,352 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 814,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 262,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.19. 152,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,454. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $89.73.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

