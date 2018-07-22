Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock worth $1,114,934,928. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iqvia opened at $111.11 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

