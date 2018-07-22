ION Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,912.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. ION has a total market cap of $22.42 million and $11,912.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00013584 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00095137 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008295 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000395 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,590,150 coins and its circulating supply is 21,690,150 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

