Investors Sell Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on Strength (TMO)

Investors sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on strength during trading on Friday. $101.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $171.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.59 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Thermo Fisher Scientific had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded up $0.77 for the day and closed at $216.85

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $44,172.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,879.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $3,204,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 111,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

