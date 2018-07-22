Investors Sell Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Traders sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on strength during trading on Friday. $128.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,126.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $1,997.46 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PepsiCo had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded up $0.24 for the day and closed at $116.01

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Cfra set a $129.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,989,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

