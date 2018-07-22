Investors Sell Philip Morris International (PM) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on strength during trading hours on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. $176.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $244.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $67.71 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Philip Morris International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded up $3.41 for the day and closed at $84.31

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other news, insider Jerry Whitson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $248,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 660,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,173,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 214.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

