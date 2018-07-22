Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $542,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF opened at $41.14 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

