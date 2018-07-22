Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Given a $550.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) received a $550.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.19.
Intuitive Surgical opened at $516.78 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $538.98.
In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $949,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $123,259.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at $216,969,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,040 shares of company stock worth $31,518,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $171,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
