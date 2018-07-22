Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Given a $550.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) received a $550.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.19.

Intuitive Surgical opened at $516.78 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $538.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 23.20%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $949,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $123,259.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at $216,969,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,040 shares of company stock worth $31,518,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $171,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

