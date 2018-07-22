Intrexon Corp (XON) Insider Helen Sabzevari Sells 8,402 Shares

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,402 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $122,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XON stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Intrexon Corp has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Intrexon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 142,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intrexon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 71,538 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America cut Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

