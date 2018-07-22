Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and risks. Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $106M, which includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value for the company’s three commercialized laboratory-developed tests (LDTs), with a 15% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate. Risks include: (1) failure of the company’s LDTs to secure reimbursement; (2) failure of the company’s LDTs to achieve commercial success due to lower-than-expected market size and/or penetration rates, and/or greater competition; and (3) potential dilution risk.””

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group opened at $1.05 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 103.40%. analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Interpace Diagnostics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

