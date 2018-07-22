InterDigital (IDCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

IDCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.25.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.94. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. equities analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $461,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,171 shares of company stock valued at $734,763. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 3,235.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

