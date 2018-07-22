Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $37.00 price objective on Integrated Device Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Integrated Device Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

IDTI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integrated Device Technology has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 27,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $856,270.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Shepard sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $39,748.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,759 shares of company stock worth $5,749,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $200,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

