Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $37.00 price objective on Integrated Device Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Integrated Device Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.
IDTI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integrated Device Technology has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84.
In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 27,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $856,270.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Shepard sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $39,748.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,759 shares of company stock worth $5,749,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $200,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Integrated Device Technology Company Profile
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
