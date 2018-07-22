Insulet (PODD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Insulet to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet opened at $87.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Insulet has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $101,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $92,064.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,277 shares of company stock worth $3,875,186 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.