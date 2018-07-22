Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stock Price Up 4.6% After Strong Earnings

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $41.96. Approximately 15,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 69,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

In related news, insider Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $177,514.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after acquiring an additional 119,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 2.00.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

