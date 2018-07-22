Insider Selling: WD-40 (WDFC) Insider Sells 1,592 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $251,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $159.70 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WD-40 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

