Insider Selling: Sonic Co. (SONC) VP Sells 21,896 Shares of Stock

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $798,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sonic opened at $36.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. Sonic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Get Sonic alerts:

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Sonic’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Sonic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 42.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 445,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 215,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonic by 178.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 91,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 58,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sonic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sonic from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.